‘Queer Eye’ Renewed For Season 6 By Netflix

Netflix has picked up a sixth season of Emmy-winning Queer Eye ahead of its Season 5 premiere. The new season will see the Fab Five return to their Southern roots with a home base in Austin, where they will “scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.”

Season 5 will debut this summer globally on Netflix.

The series returned to Netflix in 2018 with a new Fab Five. In Season 5, makeover experts Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture) and Tan France (fashion) take their brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a new roster of heroes in Philadelphia.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman, and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.