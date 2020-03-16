‘Quantum Of Solace’ Star Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko, the Ukraine-born actress, is the latest film biz name to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Quantum Of Solace, Oblivion and Hitman actress confirmed the news in a social media post. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously,” Kurylenko wrote on her instagram feed.

Well-wishers replying to the post included The Fifth Element star Milla Jovovich.

Kurylenko recently shot The Courier with Gary Oldman and Leo Zhang’s The Hunting. She is attached to shoot sci-fi Gateway 6.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first big-name film bods to contract the virus, which has begun spreading rapidly in Europe and the U.S. Around the world, film and TV productions have shut down in a bid to stem the pandemic.