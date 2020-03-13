PSG Soccer Club Doc Series In The Works For Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video has commissioned a four-part documentary series following Paris Saint-Germain, the French soccer team.

Produced with PSG TV and CAPA, and directed by Manuel Herrero, the series will launch exclusively on Amazon in 2020, excluding China and the Middle East.

The series will combine footage captured in the 2019/20 season with archive from the last 50 years, and interviews with current and former players. Production is still ongoing, meaning it will likely cover the current coronavirus situation and the disruption that is having on world sport. At the time of writing, all French soccer activity is suspended while authorities try to contain the virus spread.

PSG, a relatively young soccer club founded in the Paris capital in 1970, has been a dominant force in French soccer for the last decade, winning six of the last seven national Ligue 1 championships.

The club is one of a number of European soccer powers considered controversial for being effectively state-backed. The oil rich nation of Qatar, through its organization Qatar Sports Investments, took control of PSG in 2011, injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into operational costs and player transfers.

In 2017, PSG topped the world record transfer fee paid for a soccer player twice when it signed Neymar from Barcelona for around $250M, more than doubling the previous high watermark, and Kylian Mbappé from Monaco for around $150M.

The team’s stated recent goal has been success in European competition, and this year it has progressed to the Champions League quarter finals after topping German club Borussia Dortmund. However, its progress may be hampered as world sport is being upended by the spread of the coronavirus, which is causing competitions to be paused or cancelled all over the globe.