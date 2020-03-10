‘Prospect’: Diana Maria Riva & Dale Dickey To Co-Star In ABC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Diana Maria Riva (Dead To Me) and Dale Dickey (Palm Springs) are set as series regulars opposite Hunter King and David Alan Grier in Prospect, ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer; director-producer Randall Einhorn; and ABC Studios.

Written by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and to be directed by Einhorn, Prospect is described as a comedic Western with a feminist twist. An idealistic young woman, Abigail Lansing (King), moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher, but her ideals quickly are tested when she learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children.

Riva will play Delfina, Street smart, a tough beauty, pragmatic and nonchalant, Delfina works in the town’s saloon. She becomes friendly with Abigail when she comes to her for advice where Delfina tells her, “Welcome to the West. It ain’t for the faint of heart.” Delfina believes she can be looking at a different type of future once she starts going to Abigail’s class.

Dickey will portray Winnie Mae-Winnie, a workhouse, salt-of-the-earth, pioneer woman. She does the grueling work of about eight people and pops out another baby every year. Passive-aggressive, mostly towards her husband, Frank, who likes to strum his guitar and sing while she works her ass off. Winnie Mae isn’t thrilled with the arrival of Abigail, who’ll be staying in her small, humble home. Winnie Mae though illiterate, is smart, warm, observant and a nineteenth century feminist in her own way.

Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer executive produce with Einhorn. ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Riva is best known for her portrayal of Detective Ana Perez on Dead To Me and Griselda on Sunnyside and for her work in the feature Noelle. She is repped by The Kohner Agency, Gateway Management and Bob Myman of Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light. Photo below. Photo credit: Faye Sadou

On television, Dickey in known for her recurring work on series such as Unbelievable, Claws, Breaking Bad and True Blood, among others. On the big screen, she was most recently seen in Palm Springs, which was bought by Hulu/NEON at the recent Sundance Film Festival for nearly $22 million, the biggest Sundance deal ever. Upcoming she’ll be seen in features Flag Day and Continue. Dickey is repped by BRS/ Gage Talent Agency. Photo attached. Photo credit: Shiloh Strong