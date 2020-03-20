Production Suspended Indefinitely On Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Movie As Tom Hanks Continues Coronavirus Recovery

Baz Luhrmann has confirmed that his Elvis Presley movie, which is set to star Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, will not begin production next week in Australia due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The film had been in the advanced stages of pre-production, though was disrupted when Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Covid-19, as we revealed last week. The pair have since updated that they are experiencing only minor symptoms and are recovering in isolation.

However, Luhrmann took to Twitter today to confirm that the shoot will be paused while the world tries to contain the virus spread.

“I’m sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film,” Luhrmann wrote. “Please know this is in no way a reflection of our commitment to make this movie here in Queensland. In fact, we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days.”

The film is set to star Butler as Elvis, with Hanks playing his controlling manager. Maggie Gyllenhaal is also in the cast as the singer’s mother.

