PGA Launches Producers Guild of America Members Relief Fund

The Producers Guild said Tuesday it has created the Producers Guild of America Members Relief Fund, where qualified members in need of emergency financial relief due to the coronavirus crisis can apply for up to $1,000 in aid.

The PGA said the fund, being administered by The Actors Fund, was seeded by a $100,000 gift from former guild president Mark Gordon. Donations are being accepted at actorsfund.org/PGA. To apply for aid, go to actorsfund.org/am-i-eligible-help.

“The financial well-being of our members is constantly on our minds as we navigate an uncharted crisis in our industry,” guild presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said today. “We are grateful for the generosity of Mark Gordon and other donors who have made this fund a reality. The Guild is committed to creating and identifying solutions for our members in the swiftest way possible in these uncertain times, and we can’t thank The Actors Fund enough for moving quickly with us.

“Regardless of the current challenges, the PGA is prepared to do everything in its power to help our fellow PGA members weather this storm together. We invite anyone who is seeking a way to support those affected by the crisis, which includes line producers, associate producers and freelancers, to consider making a donation.”

Last week, the PGA announced a three-month extension to members unable to pay their dues, waiving late fees and penalties while continuing benefits during the current pandemic. It also said it was postponing its annual Produced By Conference which had been scheduled to take place June 6-7 at Fox Studios.