Prince Harry Apparently Duped Into Saying Trump Has ‘Blood On His Hands’ By Russian Pranksters Posing As Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry appears to have been duped into discussing Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and his resignation from the royal family by two Russian YouTubers posing as climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who run the YouTube channel Vovan222prank, posted a now-deleted video purporting to contain recordings of Prince Harry taken from two separate phone calls on New Year’s Eve and January 22.

The pair posed as Thunberg and her father, Svante, and apparently lured the outgoing British royal into a sprawling conversation about politics and his personal life. Kuznetsov and Stolyarov have previously targeted Joe Biden.

Prince Harry’s representatives and Buckingham Palace have so far declined to comment, but have not disputed the veracity of the recordings, according to multiple reports.

In the recordings, which were obtained by British tabloids The Sun and The Daily Mail, Prince Harry reportedly said Trump has “blood on his hands” because he is promoting the coal industry. He added: “Trump will want to meet you to make him look better but he won’t want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him.”

On his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from their royal duties, Prince Harry said: “I can assure you, marrying a Prince or Princess is not all it’s made out to be. But sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one. And this decision certainly wasn’t the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son.”

He also distanced himself from Prince Andrew, who has faced searching questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. “I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife,” Prince Harry said.

On British prime minister Boris Johnson, he reportedly added: “I think he is a good man, so you are one of few people who can reach into his soul and get him to feel and believe in you. But you have to understand that because he has been around for so long like all of these other people, they are already set in their ways. They believe what they want to believe, they believe what they have been told. So that is what you’re up against, up against changing habits, as you know.”

The prank is potentially embarrassing for Prince Harry and the royal family, who remain scrupulously politically neutral.