Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles has become the first British royal to test positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Clarence House said the 71-year-old Prince of Wales is “displaying mild symptoms” of coronavirus, but “remains in good health” and has been working from home in recent days.

His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested for the disease, but the result came back negative. The pair are now self-isolating at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Clarence House added: “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

His recent public engagements included speaking at the Prince’s Trust Awards at the London Palladium and attending a dinner in aid of Australian bushfire relief at Mansion House. A video of Charles forgetting he is not supposed to shake hands went viral earlier this month after he attended the Prince’s Trust Awards.

Prince Charles is heir to the throne. It is not known when he last saw the Queen, who has taken up residence in Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic.