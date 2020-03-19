Prince Albert Of Monaco Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for Covid-19. There are no concerns for the 62-year-old’s health, a statement from his palace read, as reported by Associated Foreign Press. He is continuing to work from home and is being treated by doctors.

ITV News’ Royal Editor Chris Ship pointed out on Twitter that Prince Albert was in the same room as Prince Charles on March 10 at a charity event, though there is no suggestion that the UK royal has been tested for the virus.

Another high-profile figure to test positive for the coronavirus today was EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who tweeted that he was “doing well and in good spirits.”

“I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team,” Barnier added in the post.

The principality of Monaco has a population of a little under 40,000. At the time of writing, it had recorded nine confirmed coronavirus cases, before the prince’s diagnosis.

France, in which Monaco sits, is one of the worst hit European nations with more than 9,000 cases and 264 deaths.

Today, the Monaco Grand Prix was postponed, the latest in a series of global sports events to have been called off due to the pandemic.

Prince Albert II is the son of American actress Grace Kelly, who married the principality’s former leader Prince Rainier III in 1956 and became Princess of Monaco.