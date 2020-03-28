President Trump Now Considering Quarantine For NY, NJ And Connecticut

Although the Trump administration previously indicated that it wasn’t considered federal orders on quarantines, it’s now apparently changing its tune.

President Donald Trump indicated in a tweet that he’s now considering a federal quarantine of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, growing hot spots for the coronavirus.

The federal government impose quarantines under the Public Health Service Act to prevent the spread of communicable disease into the United States or between states.

States hold what’s known as “police powers” to protect public health. Those rules came before the Constitution. The law works in the opposite way, too: Trump cannot order a business to start operating in any state, experts claim.

Trump made the remarks to reporters as he left to greet the hospital ship Comfort in Virginia. The ship is headed to New York harbor, where more than 600 people have died.

“Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hot spot,” Trump told reporters from the White House South Lawn. “I’m thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it, but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine.”

Trump said he will speak to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo later today. .He said a quarantine would be “enforceable” if he decides to order one.

A quarantine decision “will be made, one way or another, shortly,” Trump wrote on Twitter.