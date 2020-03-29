Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

President Donald Trump will undoubtedly have more to say later on today at his press conference on coronavirus. For now, his tweets promoted optimism on a potential breakthrough on personal protective equipment (PPE), the hard work White House staffers are putting in, and the Pope’s prayers on the pandemic.

Of course, there were also a few jabs thrown at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former acting FBI DIrector Andrew McCabe, two prior combatants in the Trump universe.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

