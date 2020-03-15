Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump

Today is a National Day of Prayer, as the country’s citizens wake up to a stark new world that is potentially getting worse before it gets better. Calls for increased quarantines are mounting, as is the pressure on the federal government to adopt a wartime footing in the battle against the coronavirus.

Today’s schedule has the President talking with grocery industry executives in the early afternoon, with a White House Task Force press conference scheduled later in the day for updates.

We’ll update communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

