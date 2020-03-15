President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Today is a National Day of Prayer, as the country’s citizens wake up to a stark new world that is potentially getting worse before it gets better. Calls for increased quarantines are mounting, as is the pressure on the federal government to adopt a wartime footing in the battle against the coronavirus.

Today’s schedule has the President talking with grocery industry executives in the early afternoon, with a White House Task Force press conference scheduled later in the day for updates.

We’ll update communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

I am watching a great and beautiful service by Pastor Jentezen Franklin. Thank you! @Jentezen — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

TODAY IS A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Great Job by Judicial Watch. Potentially a treasure trove. Too bad you are not given more help, but it will all work out! https://t.co/rTYq9YCj2Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020