President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

It’s described as a “blustery and cloudy” West Palm Beach, Florida day, which is about as bad as it gets when the temperature is 69 degrees. But the conditions didn’t stop President Donald Trump from heading to his favorite weekend retreat, the Trump International Golf Club.

The Commander-in-Tweet took time out of his busy schedule to send a reassuring tweet on the battle against coronavirus across, noting how closed borders and VP Mike Pence both helped to prevent widespread dissemination of the disease. However, the “Fake News Media” is apparently trying to make them look bad, which drew a dreaded “Sad!”

The President has only a fundraiser luncheon on his schedule today, which leaves plenty of time for tweeting later. We’ll update with more communications as they roll in.

The tweetstorm so far: