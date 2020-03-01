President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump offered congratulations and condolences in his tweetstorms over the last 24 hours. On the one hand, he saluted Joe Biden’s South Carolina primary victory. On the other, he shed some crocodile tears over the fates of billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, who fared less well.

The Commander-in-Tweet has the luxury of sitting on the sidelines and observing the chaos of the Democratic primaries, where no clear frontrunners have emerged. He’s even looking ahead and musing whether the candidates who have or may drop out will support the party with donations, given their crash and burns. And he had some harsh words for “consultants” who are clearly the hogs at the trough when it comes to advice to the candidates.

The President did have one happy note, giving a shout-out to Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix. The proprietors have received backlash for supporting the President at a Feb. 19 rally, receiving threats and negative restaurant reviews after a screen-grad circulated showing the owners standing behind President Trump at the rally.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Coronavirus: In addition to screening travelers “prior to boarding” from certain designated high risk countries, or areas within those countries, they will also be screened when they arrive in America. Thank you! @VP @SecAzar @CDCgov @CDCDirector — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

…..a very dark and lonely path! Your reputation will never be the same! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

I would find it hard to believe that failed presidential candidates Tom Steyer, or Mini Mike Bloombeg, would contribute to the Democrat Party, even against me, after the way they have been treated – laughed at & mocked. The real politicians ate them up and spit them out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Tom Steyer who, other than Mini Mike Bloomberg, spent more dollars for NOTHING than any candidate in history, quit the race today proclaiming how thrilled he was to be a part of the the Democrat Clown Show. Go away Tom and save whatever little money you have left! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Congratulations to Sleepy Joe Biden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Democrats are working hard to destroy the name and reputation of Crazy Bernie Sanders, and take the nomination away from him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020