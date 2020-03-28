Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

The CARESAct is signed, a bipartisan economic relief agreement that will turn on the money tap to help thirsty workers and businesses navigate the shutdown. It took a week of intense negotiations, last-minute holdouts, and some serious arm-twisting to bring it home.

So it’s understandable that President Trump isn’t in the mood for carping and nitpicking. Today’s early tweetstorm features a few shoutouts to favorites like actor James Woods and a few positive retweets from Laura Ingraham and Geraldo Rivera.

It also takes to task the nattering nabobs of negativity who have been sitting on the sidelines and carping, a particular peeve of the President.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

 

 

