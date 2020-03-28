President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

The CARESAct is signed, a bipartisan economic relief agreement that will turn on the money tap to help thirsty workers and businesses navigate the shutdown. It took a week of intense negotiations, last-minute holdouts, and some serious arm-twisting to bring it home.

So it’s understandable that President Trump isn’t in the mood for carping and nitpicking. Today’s early tweetstorm features a few shoutouts to favorites like actor James Woods and a few positive retweets from Laura Ingraham and Geraldo Rivera.

It also takes to task the nattering nabobs of negativity who have been sitting on the sidelines and carping, a particular peeve of the President.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

One of the reasons that Fake News has become so prevalent & far reaching is the fact that corrupt “journalists” base their stories on SOURCES that they make up in order to totally distort a narrative or story. When you see, “five sources say”, don’t believe the story, it is…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

They’re not happy because ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is speaking directly to American people during a crisis and getting strong approval ratings for his handling of this. pic.twitter.com/92xmMrPPXr — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 27, 2020

Trump-haters clearly frustrated that the American people-many of whom did not vote for him-approve of the epic job @realDonaldTrump is doing to mitigate the #coronavirus catastrophe. He’s flamboyant & unrestrained, but he’s like General Patton, the right warrior for the fight. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 28, 2020

Such Fake reporting by the @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @CNN & others. They use a small portion of a sentence out of a full paragraph in order to demean. They really are corrupt and disgusting. No wonder the media is, according to polls, record setting low & untrusted. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020