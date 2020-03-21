President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump has no public appearances set for today, but there will be a Coronavirus Task Force briefing scheduled for noon.

The light schedule saw the Commander-in-Tweet issue two messages so far. One praised an Arkansas restaurant landlord, who told his tenant to pay the eatery’s workers rather than the rent. The generous gesture drew praise from the President as a “great story.”

The second tweet concerned hopes that a drug combination used to treat malaria may provide a coronavirus mitigation. A new study in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents has shown evidence that the combination can reduce the duration of the virus in patients. Experts, of course, are skeptical until more evidence comes out, but there’s a push to rush forward, given the circumstances.

We’ll update the communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

White House News Conference at 12:30 P.M. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020