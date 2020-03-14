President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

An upbeat President Donald Trump is at the White House today, taking meetings on the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to sort out next steps in the battle to contain the virus.

But he found some time earlier today to tweet out some rare good news and praise for cooperation between Democrats and Republicans. He also gave a shout-out to conservative commentator Candace Owens and the stock market, which had a big bounce yesterday as more affirmative pandemic plans were revealed by the federal government.

We will update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

SOCIAL DISTANCING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

Attending meetings on Covid-19 in the White House. Working with States and local governments, many of whom have done a great job. Full report latter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

BIGGEST STOCK MARKET RISE IN HISTORY YESTERDAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

Larry, I am not surprised that Candace was great. I would only be surprised if she wasn’t great! https://t.co/6DQJf9v9dX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020