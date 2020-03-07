Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Donald Trump
Shutterstock

President Donald Trump is in West Palm Beach today at the Trump International Golf Course, no doubt working off some steam from the axing of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Replacing him is arch conservative Rep. Mark Meadows.

The change comes as President Trump is under fire for the administration’s efforts on the coronavirus, specifically the mixed messages on whether testing kits are available.

We’ll update as more communications roll in after the golf outing. The tweetstorm so far:

 

