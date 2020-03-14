President Donald Trump Tested For Coronavirus After Contact With Infected, Contradicts Physician Statement On Friday

President Donald Trump said Saturday he has been tested for coronavirus, with results expected back in a day or two. The declaration was at odds with a statement issued by the President’s personal physician late riday night, who said testing was not indicated, even though the President has been in contact with infected individuals.

But given that the coronavirus situation is fluid, a decision was obviously made to go forward with testing.

“I had my temperature taken coming into the room, I also took the test last night,” Trump said during a White House press conference. He added that his temperature, so far, has been “totally normal.”

The President’s health status has been in question since he has been in contact with several people who have tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the press conference that more than 2,200 cases have now been recorded in the United States, and that “We have not yet reached out peak. We will see more cases.”

On Friday night, a statement issued by the President’s physician indicated no testing was “not currently indicated.” The President did not address why that status changed in the hours between the late Friday statement and today.