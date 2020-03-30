Pop’s ‘One Day At a Time’ To Continue To Simulcast On TV Land

To promote the launch of One Day At a Time on Pop TV, ViacomCBS made the Season 4 premiere simulcast across three networks from the Entertainment & Youth Group, Pop, TV Land and Logo. It was envisioned as a one-time thing to eventize the debut and put the series in front of more viewers. But in light of the ratings results for the premiere, which showed that almost four times more people watched it on TV Land than on the primary channel, Pop, the simulcast on TV Land is being extended.

Tomorrow’s (March 31) ODATT episode, “Penny Pitching,” will air on Pop TV and TV Land at 9:30 PM. Reps for Pop would not say if the Pop/TV Land simulcast would be made permanent. What is being permanent is ODATT’s 9:30 PM time slot on Pop. Originally, the multi-camera comedy was supposed to slide to 9 PM, beginning April 14, taking over for Schitt’s Creek after the end of its final season.

The season 4 opener of One Day at a Time drew 607,000 total viewers in Live+Same Day, 457,000 on TV Land, where it is nestled between reruns of two long-running multi-camera sitcoms, Everybody Loves Raymond and Two and a Half Men, 124,000 on Pop and 26,000 on Logo.

ODATT would be a good fit for TV Land, and, as Deadline reported, there had been a discussion about moving the series there after the Viacom-CBS merger brought Pop and TV Land under the same roof. That is still a possibility if the family sitcom is renewed for a fifth season. It is currently the only remaining Pop original scripted series after the ViacomCBS network recently gutted its original scripted slate, canceling Florida Girls, Flack and Best Intentions.