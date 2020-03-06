BBC Grooms Dog Styling Competition ‘Pooch Perfect’ As Rebel Wilson-Fronted Version Airs In Australia

The BBC is searching for the UK’s top dog stylist in Pooch Perfect in its latest entertainment format – a version of which is on air in Australia fronted by Rebel Wilson.

The British public broadcaster has tapped Cleaning Up and The Moorside star Sheridan Smith to front the series for BBC One.

The eight-part primetime entertainment format features ten pairs of professional dog stylists from around the country, taking part in a series of themed challenges to create epic transformations of beloved pets, as they compete to be crowned the ‘UK’s Top Dog Stylist’.

Each week, the teams will reveal their creations on ‘The Dogwalk’, where the judges will deliberate over the week’s canine contenders, and their owners are given the chance to see their newly transformed dogs for the first time. It will also feature a slew of celebrity guest judges.

Pooch Perfect is produced by Seven Studios UK, the British production arm of Australian commercial broadcaster Seven Network. The format, which launched in Australia in February with Wilson hosting, was created by Seven Studios UK Head of Development, Nikki Pinkus, Creative Director, Damon Pattison and by Sonya Wilkes, Co-Head of Unscripted for Seven Studios Australia.

Pattison will Executive Produce the UK series, which was commissioned by Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Katie Taylor.

Smith said, “To combine my love of dogs with a brand-new job presenting for the BBC was a match made in heaven. Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs are very special to me. I live at home with 6 dogs, so presenting a show dedicated to our four-legged best friends didn’t take much consideration! I’m used to being on set with lots of actors… this time I can’t wait to hang out all day with dozens of dogs…for me it is literally the dream job.”

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, said, “I love this show, it celebrates so much creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, always mindful of the fact one false snip could cost someone the competition.”

Damon Pattison, Creative Director of Seven Studios UK, added, “I cannot imagine anything more fun than being in a studio with Sheridan Smith and a whole load of scruffy dogs. This is going to be the happiest show and as the first original commission for Seven Studios UK, I’m utterly delighted to be bringing it to BBC One.”