PGA Postpones Produced By Conference In Los Angeles

The Producers Guild of America’s Produced by Conference, set for June 6 and 7 in Los Angeles is being postponed to a later date out of the current safety precautions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each June, the Produced by Conference takes place at a different studio. Last year, it was at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, CA with featured panelists, such as Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman, Toby Emmerich and Chairman of Warner Bros. TV Peter Roth, Quibi bosses Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, and Michael B. Jordan and his Outlier Society producing partner Alana Mayo. Many of the panel sessions cover a range of business topics on the shifting trends in film, TV and streaming.

The confab has also been a place for burgeoning producers to meet established pros in their field, get advice and pitch projects.

Read the PGA’s statement below:

The Producers Guild ​of America is built on the notion of bringing people together through film, television and new media. It also serves to protect the interests of all members of the producing team. In an effort to follow the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), ​the ​PGA is taking ​all necessary precautions and will postpone the 12th annual Produced By Conference scheduled for June 6 and 7 in Los Angeles to a later date. The health and well-being of our members and event participants is our paramount ​concern. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Fox Studios, speakers, conference chairs, sponsors, organizers and volunteers who make ​this annual event ​possible, and we look forward to ​working together in the coming months. The Guild remains committed to continuing the conversation on topics most important to producers and will have an update to share soon on new ways we ​can further these connections ​during this difficult time.