Pete Buttigieg To Endorse Joe Biden At Dallas Rally On Eve Of Super Tuesday

A day after dropping out of the presidential race, Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden’s presidential bid Monday night in Dallas, CNN and the Associated Press reported.

He’s be joined by Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race on Monday and also is headed to Dallas to back the former Vice President at the pre-Super Tuesday rally.

The endorsements reflect how much the Democratic presidential race has been scrambled since Biden’s blowout win in South Carolina. The Buttigieg and Klobuchar endorsements will likely focus on Biden as the more moderate alternative to Bernie Sanders, who leads in the delegate count.

Biden also picked up endorsements Monday from Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader, former Colorado senator Mark Udall and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice. In entertainment, actress and activist Alyssa Milano announced that she was voting for Biden, tweeting that “I refuse to underestimate the power of intelligence, kindness and decency. My friend, @JoeBiden has all of that and so much more. Joe already has the respect of world leaders. He has the experience to effectively lead on day one. I’m endorsing Joe Biden for President.”

Rob Reiner, who endorsed Biden last year, wrote on Twitter, “The coalescing continues. Bloomberg needs to take his cue.”