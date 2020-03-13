Pete Buttigieg, Hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ Jokes About Presidential Bid: “Turns Out I Was About 40 Years Too Young And 38 Years Too Gay”

Pete Buttigieg guest hosted an audience-less Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, starting off the show with jokes about his presidential run — and a quip about Sarah Palin’s surprise appearance on Fox’s Masked Singer.

“You know some people have been skeptical about me hosting a show like this,” Buttigieg said. “They’re like “you’re too inexperienced… you’ll never be a good late night host.”

“Well, a lot of people said I’d never get elected President – and I showed them!”

The show, which tapes in Hollywood, canceled its studio audience because of fears of the spread of the coronavirus, something that Buttigieg addressed in his opening remarks. Instead, Buttigieg’s husband Chasten and friends were spaced out in the seats, with applause coming from pre-recorded clips of crowds.

“Believe me when I say — that the resolve of our nation is strong. Our ideals run deep, and America will always be America,” he said. “In fact, here is living proof of that.”

Then a clip ran of Fox’s Masked Singer, in which Palin, in a bear outfit, rapped Baby Got Back.

“That’s going to be me in 3 months, isn’t it?” Buttigieg said.

He also made several jokes about his young age, and the notion that he had too little experience for the White House — and a few about his fashion sense.

“Running for president was an amazing experience,” he said. “The support my campaign got was unbelievable and I really thought we had a shot.

“Turns out I was about 40 years too young and 38 years too gay.”

Another example: “Although we didn’t win, we did achieve some pretty big milestones. I’m the first gay person to ever win a presidential primary or caucus. And the first gay man in thirty years to wear pleated pants.”

He also talked about dropping out of the presidential race, in a singe at one of his rivals: “What can I say? Some candidates know when it’s time to get out of the race, and some candidates are Tulsi Gabbard.”

Guest Patrick Stewart gave ultra-fan Buttigieg a signed, original Star Trek: The Next Generation script. In one skit guest LeVar Burton hosted a game of Star Trek knowledge, “Who’s The Captain Now,?” with Stewart and Buttigieg in the hot seat to answer.

In one of the skits, Buttigieg went business-to-business down Hollywood Boulevard, looking for a job, before getting an interview at Wetzel’s Pretzels. He ends up getting a tryout handing out samples on the Walk of Fame.