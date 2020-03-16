‘Peaky Blinders’ & ‘Line Of Duty’ The Latest Coronavirus Casualties

BBC dramas Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty are the latest shows to fall foul of coronavirus.

Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions have postponed production on Peaky Blinders, while World Productions has suspended filming on Line Of Duty. Both shows are in their sixth season.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England.”

The BBC spokeswoman did not elaborate on the length of the filming hiatus on both shows. Decisions on other shows in production are being considered on a case-by-case basis. It follows Deadline revealing that Netflix’s The Witcher was the first drama made in the UK to be halted by coronavirus.

News of the Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty shutdowns was first reported by The Guardian.