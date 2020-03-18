Greg Berlanti, Shonda Rhimes, Julie Plec And More Contribute To #PayUpHollywood’s Relief Fund For Support Staff Affected By Coronavirus

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is set to have on the financial state of the world, Liz Alper and Deirdre Mangan’s #PayUpHollywood has teamed with Scriptnotes, Junior Hollywood Radio & Television Society and YEA! to launch the Hollywood Support Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund via GoFundMe which will help Los Angeles-based support staff members in entertainment.
It wasn’t long before some of the industry’s most notable showrunners came through including Chernobyl creator Craig Marzin who, along with Scriptnotes’ John August announced that they would match contributions up to $50,000. Marzin started to give updates via Twitter on who contributed. This includes Shonda Rhimes, David Benioff, Damon Lindelof, Greg Berlanti, Mike Schur, Marti Noxon, Julie Plec, Aline Brosh McKenna, Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan.
As of Tuesday, the effort has already surpassed its $100K goal and is zeroing in on $150K as contributions continue to come in. The fund comes at a time when various facets of the industry have scaled back on work and as productions of various TV series and films have shut done as a result of the pandemic. More than that, it continues #PayUpHollywood’s push for livable wages for Hollywood’s often-overlooked support staff, which they kicked off last fall.
