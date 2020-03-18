Greg Berlanti, Shonda Rhimes, Julie Plec And More Contribute To #PayUpHollywood’s Relief Fund For Support Staff Affected By Coronavirus

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is set to have on the financial state of the world, Liz Alper and Deirdre Mangan’s #PayUpHollywood has teamed with Scriptnotes, Junior Hollywood Radio & Television Society and YEA! to launch the Hollywood Support Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund via GoFundMe which will help Los Angeles-based support staff members in entertainment.

It wasn’t long before some of the industry’s most notable showrunners came through including Chernobyl creator Craig Marzin who, along with Scriptnotes’ John August announced that they would match contributions up to $50,000. Marzin started to give updates via Twitter on who contributed. This includes Shonda Rhimes, David Benioff, Damon Lindelof, Greg Berlanti, Mike Schur, Marti Noxon, Julie Plec, Aline Brosh McKenna, Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan.

As of Tuesday, the effort has already surpassed its $100K goal and is zeroing in on $150K as contributions continue to come in. The fund comes at a time when various facets of the industry have scaled back on work and as productions of various TV series and films have shut done as a result of the pandemic. More than that, it continues #PayUpHollywood’s push for livable wages for Hollywood’s often-overlooked support staff, which they kicked off last fall.

Let's raise $100K to help assistants, PAs and other support staff out of work because of COVID-19. Today, @clmazin and I will match dollar-for-dollar up to $50K. #SupportOurSupportStaffs https://t.co/EWiKLabXxR — John August (@johnaugust) March 17, 2020

This is our community. Assistants take care of us… let’s help take care of them. @johnaugust and I will each matching your donations up to $25,000… so $50,000 in total. MAKE US SPEND THIS MONEY! Give what you can. https://t.co/ZXQYx1PJvM — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 17, 2020

I am excited to announce that Greg Berlanti will also match donations up to $25,000! So collectively, if people donate $25,000… that $25k immediately turns into $100k!!!! https://t.co/aLGT8TvthI — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 17, 2020

THE NEWS GETS BETTER. We now have the same pledges from @shondarhimes and David Benioff. That's $125,000 in pledges… your job is just to hit 25K! https://t.co/DjLy6InOw6 — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 17, 2020

The fantastic @julieplec has joined the 25k club!!! https://t.co/d3qvxnWqCm — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 17, 2020

Just donated to this. These people are the future of the business, they need your help now. Relief Fund for Hollywood Support Staff https://t.co/1wiqvnhD8O — Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) March 17, 2020