‘Parasite’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Foreign-Language Film Of All Time At UK Box Office

Another milestone for Parasite. The Oscar-winning Korean sensation has now become the highest-grossing foreign-language film in UK box office history, surpassing The Passion Of The Christ.

The film already posted a record-breaking debut in the UK, opening with $1.8M including previews from an initial 136 sites, a new milestone for a foreign-language movie. After that start, it expanded to some 400 cinemas, and grosses have snowballed to beyond the $14.6M (£11.08M) Mel Gibson’s Passion took back in 2004. Parasite has now hit $14,998,931 (£11,458,707), Curzon and box office co Comscore confirmed today.

The territory was one of the latest to release, a slot that paid off after its remarkable triumph at this year’s Oscars, when it won four awards including a surprise Best Picture, becoming the first film not in the English language to take that award.

It has grossed close to $250M worldwide, including $52M domestic via Neon and $73M in its native South Korea via CJ. A black-and-white version has now been released in some territories.