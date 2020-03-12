Click to Skip Ad
PaleyFest LA 2020 Postponed By Coronavirus Concerns, Center Plans To Hold Event At Later Date

REX/Shutterstock

The Paley Center for Media has postponed its PaleyFest LA 2020, which was set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 13-22.

The organization issued a statement announcing the decision. “As you are aware, the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to remain of the utmost public concern. For several weeks now, the Paley Center, along with our venue host, The Dolby Theatre, has monitored the situation closely, staying in daily contact with local, state, and federal partners, as well as following the recommendations issued by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and following the guidelines of the local health department.

“Based on the most recent news and out of an abundance of concern, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s PaleyFest. While we were looking forward to presenting another stellar lineup of PaleyFest events, the safety of our event participants, guests, and staff is the highest priority. We are exploring options to reschedule the festival and all ticket purchases will be honored for the new dates.”

The now-postponed event promised to feature screenings of shows, including ABC’s Modern Family, Netflix’s A Special Evening with Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, and NCIS: 400th Episode Celebration for CBS. The screenings were to be followed by discussions with cast and creatives, with the likes of Parton, Larry David, Sofia Vergara, and Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Steward scheduled to attend.

Attendees can request a refund at  CustomerCare@paleycenter.org.

Jake Kanter contributed to this report.

