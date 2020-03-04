‘Out the Door’ CBS Drama Pilot Rolled, Remains In Play

CBS’ drama pilot Out the Door has been pushed due to difficulties casting the lead in the short time frame allotted by the broadcast pilot season. The project, from 24 veteran Evan Katz and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, is expected to fall outside of the traditional development cycle, with casting ongoing.

I hear most — if not all — CBS pilot orders this year were unofficially cast-contingent, with a lot of weight put on finding a strong lead in order to get the pilot made.

Out the Door in particular, which evokes elements of Lethal Weapon, has a larger than life character at the center that requires spot-on casting. That could explain why the producers need extra time.

In Out the Door, written by Katz, upon learning that his impending retirement is being pushed off by several years, an LAPD detective who just wants his pension so he can go off and live the good life decides to do everything in his power to get fired, but his bad behavior only leads to surprising success at solving cases.

Katz executive produces with Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. CBS TV Studios is the studio.