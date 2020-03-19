Oscars: Movie Academy Evaluating “What Changes May Need To Be Made” Amid Coronavirus Crisis

In the wake of theaters’ planned shutdown into May, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is pondering a change to their qualification rules for the upcoming 2021 ceremony.

Films typically have to play in-theaters to qualify for the Oscars. Also, couple in the fact that most film festivals have shuttered for the time being, and they’ve been the qualifying platforms for short films and international titles (SXSW that those pics submitted this year will still qualify for the Academy Awards). In regards to international film submissions, each country has their own set of qualifications before they submit to the Academy. With the anomaly Oscar-winning best picture success of South Korea’s Parasite, the expectation following this year’s Oscars is that the floodgates would open as a number of foreign films would compete, even if they’re not cleared by their respective home countries.

“The Academy is focused on helping our staff, our members, and the industry safely navigate through this global health and economic crisis. We are in the process of evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape and what changes may need to be made. We are committed to being nimble and forward-thinking as we discuss what is best for the future of the industry and will make further announcements in the coming days,” said an Academy spokesperson in a statement provided to Deadline.

Also being impacted due to the theatrical shutdown are several documentaries which are looking to qualify for this year’s race. These plans have either been postponed or cancelled indefinitely. One of the docs to get pushed off the release calendar due to the theatrical shutdown is the Dan Rather-executive produced title Human Nature from Greenwich Entertainment about gene editing technology, which was slated to open tomorrow in LA and Berkeley, CA. It will now debut on VOD/digital. Other docs that have been forced to skip theatrical due to the current exhibition mess and go VOD include Elizabeth Carroll’s Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy, Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni’s Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind, and James Erskine’s Billie about singer Billie Holiday. Debuting on VOD/digital would theoretically disqualify these titles for Oscar consideration, but we’ll see what happens. It sounds like AMPAS is poised to be sensitive to the situation. There’s a little bit of a cushion here for the 2021 Oscars as they fall on Feb. 28 this year, as opposed to this year’s squashed date of Feb. 9.

Meanwhile, the TV Academy isn’t planning to adjust any of its submission or ballot dates for the 2020 Primetime Emmys. They’re remaining on track for a Sept. 20 ceremony.

“There are currently no planned changes to the Emmy competition at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation and update when appropriate,” said a TV Academy spokesperson to Deadline yesterday.