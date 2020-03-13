Orlando Bloom Reveals ‘Carnival Row’ Production In Prague Shut Down Over Coronavirus

Orlando Bloom has shared the news that production on the second season of Amazon’s Carnival Row has been shut down in Prague amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined,” said Bloom, surrounded by his castmates in a video posted on Instagram from the Prague set of the show.

“We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine,” he explained, referring to President Trump’s announcement Wednesday of a travel ban encompassing most of Europe due to COVID-19.

“Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe,” he advised, ending by saying “A few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”

Bloom stars with Cara Delevingne in the series, which is set in a Victorian fantasy world of mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. Bloom plays human detective, Rycroft Philostrate, while Delevingne stars as a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss. Bloom and Delevingne also executive produce the series.