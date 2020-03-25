The season 4 return of Pop TV’s One Day at a Time has gotten off to a solid start, drawing 607,000 total viewers in a simulcast on ViacomCBS cable channels Pop, TV Land and Logo for its premiere episode.

The majority of viewers, 457,000, did not watch the former Netflix comedy’s Tuesday night return on Pop, however, but on new Pop sibling TV Land; 124,000 viewers tuned in on on Pop and 26,000 on Logo. There has been talk that the multi-camera comedy may move to TV Land, but it will stay put on Pop for the rest of the season.

The Sony Pictures TV series also saw gains in key demos. The season 4 premiere’s half-hour rating was up 35% among adults 18-49 and 58% in women 18-49. Among women 18-34, the premiere episode was up 171% over Pop’s prior four-week average, according to Nielsen.



One Day At A Time also ranked as the #2 Most Social Cable Comedy with 126k interactions across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and was the third trending topic in the U.S. on Twitter.

Related Story Showtime Offers Free 30-Day Trial To New Customers

Inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series, One Day At A Time will continue to tell the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family. This season will find Penelope (Justina Machado) exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis – as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) finding his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) growing deeper. Meanwhile, Elena (Isabella Gomez) begins to prepare for college and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.

Pop TV rescued the series after Netflix canceled the show following its third season.



One Day at a Time is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller serving as executive producers.