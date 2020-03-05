‘On My Block’ Showrunner Lauren Iungerich Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

Netflix has entered a multi-year series overall deal with another key creative auspice behind a hit show on the platform. On My Block co-creator/executive producer Lauren Iungerich has signed a multi-year overall deal with the streamer.

Under the pact, Iungerich will continue as executive producer and showrunner for On My Block while writing and producing series and other projects exclusively for Netflix. The news comes just ahead of the Season 3 release of On My Block on March 11.

Iungerich is behind two of the most popular YA comedy series of the past decade, Awkward on MTV, which she created, and On My Block on Netflix, which she co-created with Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft.

“Lauren’s talent and track record of success speak for themselves,” said Brian Wright, Netflix’s VP, YA/Family Original Series. “Her unique voice and commitment to representation lend her projects an authenticity that has resonated with audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to continue working with her on On My Block and look forward to other future projects.”

‘On My Block’ Netflix

On My Block is a coming-of-age story following four ethnically diverse young teens in inner city Los Angeles. In 2018, the show was Netflix’s most binge-watched series and Google’s tenth most top trended search in all of television, with its second season receiving a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I’m incredibly grateful to continue working with the many talented creatives at Netflix to keep telling stories that resonate with audiences,” Iungerich said. “My hope is that this opportunity will open doors for all the amazing people around me as well.”

Iungerich is repped by attorney Jeff Frankel.