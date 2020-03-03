Olivier Awards: James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Hayley Atwell Among Nominees

Click to Skip Ad
Olivier Awards

James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, Wendell Pierce and Toby Jones are going head-to-head for best actor in this year’s Olivier Awards, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hayley Atwell, Juliet Stevenson and Sharon D Clarke have been nominated for best actress.

New musical & Juliet has nabbed nine nominations, Trevor Nunn’s Fiddler on the Roof has secured eight and Dear Evan Hansen has scored seven.

The UK awards, which celebrates the best theatre in London, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on April 5.

Here’s the full list of play and musical nominations:

BEST ACTOR

Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre​
James McAvoy for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic​
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at Noel Coward Theatre

BEST ACTRESS

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Teatre
Sharon D Clarke for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic​
Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

David Badella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Stewart Clarke for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre​
Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Palladium
Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shafestbury Theatre​
Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre​

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS

& Juliet – New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amé​lie the Musical – Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre
Fiddler on the Roof – New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre
Waitress – Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

La Fiesta by Israel Galvan at Sadler’s Wells
Ingoma by Mthuthezeli November for Ballet Black at the Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
Mam by Michael Keegan-Dolan for
Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler’s Wells

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s Wells
Anne Teres de Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s Wells
Gisele Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler’s Wells

NOEL COWARD AWARD FOR BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY

Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre
Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre
The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre

BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre​
Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre​
Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre​
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium​
Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre​​
Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre​
Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre​
Jack Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Audrey Brisson for Amelie The Musical at The Other Palace
Judy Kuhn for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre​​
Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre​
Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre​

CUNARD BEST REVIVAL

Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Death of a Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre

BEST FAMILY SHOW

Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear – The Musical! at National Theatre – Dorfman
Oi Frog & Friends at Lyric Theatre
To the Moon and Back at Barbican Theatre​
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre
Blues in the Night at Kiln Theatre
Out Lady of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Warheads at Park Theatre

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York’s Theatre
Paule Constable for The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the National Theatre – Dorfman
Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre​
Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre

ROYAL ALBERT HALL AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN

Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm​ at Duke of York’s Theatre
Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Ben and Max Ringham for Anna at the National Theatre – Dorfman
Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre​

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks and the Three Bears at The London Palladium
Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre​​
Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre​

BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre​
Rae Smith for Rosmersholm​ at Duke of York’s Theatre​
Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Arinzé Kene ​ for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic
Colin Morgan for All My Sons at the Old Vic
Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre
Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at the Old Vic

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Michelle Austin for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at the Old Vic
Indira Varma for Present Laughter at the Old Vic
Josie Walker for The Ocean at the End of the Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

Berenice at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
Billy Budd at Royal Opera House
Hansel and Gretel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House​
The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East​
Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum

SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic​
Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Trevor Nunn for Fiddler on the Roof
Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre​

AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY

A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre
The Ocean at the End of the Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amelie The Musical at The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Waitress at Adelphi Theatre

