Olivier Awards: James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Hayley Atwell Among Nominees

James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, Wendell Pierce and Toby Jones are going head-to-head for best actor in this year’s Olivier Awards, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hayley Atwell, Juliet Stevenson and Sharon D Clarke have been nominated for best actress.
New musical & Juliet has nabbed nine nominations, Trevor Nunn’s Fiddler on the Roof has secured eight and Dear Evan Hansen has scored seven.
The UK awards, which celebrates the best theatre in London, will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on April 5.
Here’s the full list of play and musical nominations:
BEST ACTOR
Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
James McAvoy for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at Noel Coward Theatre
Related Story
Endeavor To Invest In Online Community Content Platform Tongal
BEST ACTRESS
Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Teatre
Sharon D Clarke for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic
Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
David Badella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Stewart Clarke for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Palladium
Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shafestbury Theatre
Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS
& Juliet – New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amélie the Musical – Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre
Fiddler on the Roof – New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre
Waitress – Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre
BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION
La Fiesta by Israel Galvan at Sadler’s Wells
Ingoma by Mthuthezeli November for Ballet Black at the Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
Mam by Michael Keegan-Dolan for
Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler’s Wells
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE
Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler’s Wells
Anne Teres de Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler’s Wells
Gisele Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at Sadler’s Wells
NOEL COWARD AWARD FOR BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY
Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Fleabag at Wyndham’s Theatre
Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre
The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre
BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER
Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Andy Nyman for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Jack Yarrow for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Audrey Brisson for Amelie The Musical at The Other Palace
Judy Kuhn for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
CUNARD BEST REVIVAL
Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Death of a Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST FAMILY SHOW
Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear – The Musical! at National Theatre – Dorfman
Oi Frog & Friends at Lyric Theatre
To the Moon and Back at Barbican Theatre
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE
Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre
Blues in the Night at Kiln Theatre
Out Lady of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Warheads at Park Theatre
WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at the Duke of York’s Theatre
Paule Constable for The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the National Theatre – Dorfman
Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre
ROYAL ALBERT HALL AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN
Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Ben and Max Ringham for Anna at the National Theatre – Dorfman
Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks and the Three Bears at The London Palladium
Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler on the Roof at Playhouse Theatre
Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN
Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York’s Theatre
Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Arinzé Kene for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic
Colin Morgan for All My Sons at the Old Vic
Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre
Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at the Old Vic
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Michelle Austin for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at the Old Vic
Indira Varma for Present Laughter at the Old Vic
Josie Walker for The Ocean at the End of the Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman
BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION
Berenice at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre
Billy Budd at Royal Opera House
Hansel and Gretel at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA
Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House
The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum
SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death of a Salesman at Young Vic
Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Trevor Nunn for Fiddler on the Roof
Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY
A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre
The Ocean at the End of the Lane at National Theatre – Dorfman
MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL
& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Amelie The Musical at The Other Palace
Dear Evan Hansen at Noel Coward Theatre
Waitress at Adelphi Theatre
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.