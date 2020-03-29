Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Famed Nate ‘N Al’s Deli In Beverly Hills Is Closing, Possibly Forever, On Sunday – Report

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jeffrey Katzenberg On Launching Quibi Amid A Pandemic & More: The Deadline Q&A

Read the full story

NY Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock (6134213a) James Dolan New York Knicks owner James Dolan listens to a question during a news conference in New York. He is the owner many Knicks fans love to hate, the guy they blame for the team's failings. He's also a wildly successful businessman bringing in money for his companies and leagues. So James Dolan isn't going anywhere Knicks Dolan Basketbvll, New York, USA
Shutterstock

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus, the Knicks said Saturday night on Twitter.

Dolan has “been in self-isolation” and is “experiencing little to no symptoms,” the team tweeted. “He continues to oversee business operations.”

Dolan is executive chairman and CEO of the Madison Square Garden Company. The 64 year old oversees all operations within the company and supervises day-to-day operations of the Knicks, the New York Rangers, the New York Liberty, and their regional sports networks.

He is the the first owner of a major U.S. professional sports team to go public with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 2019-20 NBA season has been on hiatus after several players tested positive for coronavirus.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad