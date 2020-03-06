‘Night School’: Josh Segarra To Star In NBC Comedy Pilot

AJ and the Queen co-star Josh Segarra has been cast as the male lead opposite Shanola Hampton in NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot Night School, based on the hit 2018 Universal movie. The project hails from Marlon co-creator Christopher Moynihan and the film’s star-producer Kevin Hart, producer Will Packer and director Malcolm D. Lee.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Segarra was tapped for Night School as he just became available when Netflix canceled the RuPaul-starring dramedy series AJ and the Queen after one season.

Penned by Moynihan, NBC’s Night School revolves around a unique mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping one another both inside and outside of the classroom.

Segarra will play Teddy Walker, a charming salesman. The role was played by Hart in the movie. Hampton plays the teacher, Carrie Dawes, portrayed by Tiffany Haddish in the film.

In addition to Hampton, Segarra joins previously cast Ian Gomez, Collette Wolfe, James Earl and Joe Massingill

Moynihan, Hart, Packer and Lee executive produce for Universal Television, which serves as the studio. Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and Will Packer Media, the companies that produced the movie, also are producing the pilot, along with Moynihan’s Bicycle Path Productions. Will Packer Media’s Sheila Duckworth also is an executive producer

This marks Segarra’s return to NBC and Uni TV after recurring on the network and studio’s drama series Chicago P.D. several years ago. The Orange Is the New Black alum has been recurring on CW’s Arrow as Adrian Chase/Prometheus; on Comedy Central’s The Other Two as Lance, Brooke’s simple-minded ex-boyfriend; and on Fox’s holiday event series The Moodys. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency, ATA Management and attorney Ryan LeVine.