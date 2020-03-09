Click to Skip Ad
Nicole Byer & Aaron Jennings Join Phil Augusta Jackson/Dan Goor NBC Comedy Pilot

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and Pure Genius alum Aaron Jennings are set as series regulars in NBC’s untitled ensemble comedy from the Brooklyn Nine-Nine duo of writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson and co-creator/executive producer Dan Goor, and Universal TV.

The Untitled Phil Augusta Jackson & Dan Goor Project revolves around a group of black friends, their dating lives and wine.

Byer will play Nicky. Jennings will play Anthony Holmes, who’s happy with his career and has a strong work commitment.

They join previously announced series regulars Carl Tart, Echo Kellum and Justin Cunningham.

Jackson is writing with Goor supervising, and both executive produce.

Byer, the former star and creator of Loosely Exactly Nicole, is currently the host of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated reality series Nailed It!,t which drops its next season on April 1. She has recurred on The Unicorn for CBS and Netflix’s Tuca & Bertie and hosts the popular podcasts Why Won’t You Date Me and Best Friends. She’s repped by WME, Artists First and Morris Yorn.

Jennings was a series regular on CBS’ Pure Genius and recently recurred on HBO’s Insecure. He also has had lead roles in numerous L.A.-based theatre company productions, including LATC and the Kirk Douglas theatre. He’s repped by Thruline Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

