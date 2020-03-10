‘Booksmart’s Nico Hiraga Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nico Hiraga, who starred alongside Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart, has signed with WME.

The move comes as he gets set to begin production on The Power, the feminist sci-fi series at Amazon from Jane Featherstone and Reed Morano, written by Naomi Alderman based on her novel. Leslie Mann stars in the 10-part global thriller, about a world in which, without warning, all teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. They rapidly learn they can awaken the Power in older women, and soon enough nearly every woman in the world can do it — and then everything is different.

Hiraga plays Ryan, who provides comfort to Jos (Auli’i Cravalho) when she feels most isolated. John Leguizamo, Toheeb Jimoh, Ria Zmitrowicz, Halle Bush, Heather Agyepong and Daniela Vega also star.

Hiraga, who played Tanner in Booksmart, is next up in the Netflix film Moxie directed by Amy Poehler, as well as opposite Vince Vaughn in the indie skateboarding pic North Hollywood. His TV credits include HBO’s Ballers.

He remains managed by Wonder Street and Myman Greenspan.