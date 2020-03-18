Nickelodeon Launches #KidsTogether To Help Kids & Families During The Coronavirus Crisis

Nickelodeon is doing its part to help kids and families amid the coronavirus crisis. The network has launched #KidsTogether, a global, multiplatform prosocial initiative with tips for kids and families on how to stay healthy during the viral outbreak, as well as ideas for activities to do together at home.

The content will be available starting today and will be ramping up throughout the rest of the week and beyond. It includes short-form digital and linear content featuring SpongeBob practicing social distancing, the Bubble Guppies demonstrating proper hand-washing techniques, and Chickaletta and the PAW Patrol showcasing some dance moves to promote physical activity and wellness. You can watch one of the PSAs below.

The campaign also features Nick-branded interstitials made in partnership with GoNoodle that encourage kids to get up and get moving, printable Blue’s Clues & You! activity sheets and Bubble Guppies coloring pages, along with offscreen activities and games.

Nickelodeon has seen a ratings uptick during the coronavirus outbreak with more people hunkering down at home. Since this past Friday, Nickelodeon’s portfolio of linear networks have been up 16% with Kids 2-11 compared to the prior four weeks. On Monday, ratings surged 36% over the last four weeks’ average, and were up 15% compared to the same time period last year. Nickelodeon itself has been up 18% compared to the last four weeks, also driven by Monday’s strong rise. Ratings for that day were up 27% over the recent average, and +11% compared to last year.

Additionally, Noggin–Nickelodeon’s direct-to-consumer interactive learning service for preschoolers–will be offered for free for three months starting next week to millions of kids in need through the help of national partner organizations, including the National Head Start Association and First Book. Noggin’s free trial period will also be extended to 60 days to all new subscribers, effective at the end of the month.

Nickelodeon’s #KidsTogether initiative is part of ViacomCBS and Ad Council’s recently announced #AloneTogether, a national campaign to promote safety and unity in the coronavirus era.