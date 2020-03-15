New York City School District – The Nation’s Largest – Will Close Monday

New York City’s public school system, the largest in the nation with 1.1 million students, will shut down Monday to stop to spread of the coronavirus. It follows Los Angeles, home to 700,000 students, which said Friday it’s also closing. “I’m very, very concerned that we see a rapid spread of this disease, and it’s time to take more dramatic measures,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Sunday afternoon. “This is a decision I have taken with no joy and a lot of pain.” As of Sunday, New York state had 729 confirmed cases. Five people have died in New York City, which has the highest concentration of infections with 329 tested positive.

“The facts have given us no other choice,” the mayor said. He faced increasing pressure – including from the governor, who asked Sunday in an op-ed in the New York Times for the federal government to mobilize the Army Corps. of Engineers to help in the fight.

On Thursday, the mayor declared a state of emergency in New York City and Governor Cuomo announced restrictions on public gatherings of more than 500 people. Things are moving quickly as New York City Council asked the Mayor to close bars and restaurants and other non-essential services in moves that would resemble what’s happened in Italy and Europe.