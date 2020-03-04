New Slate Ventures Options Rights To James B. Stewart’s ‘Den Of Thieves’, Oscar-Nominated Terence Winter To Pen Limited Series

Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen and Zach White’s media fund New Slate Ventures has optioned the rights to Den of Thieves from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist James B. Stewart. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos) is set to adapt the non-fiction book into a limited series.

Published in 1992, Den of Thieves (which has nothing to do with the action-thriller of the same name starring Gerard Butler) tells the story of the massive insider trading scandal that brought down Drexel Burnham Lambert as well as ending the careers of Wall Street heavyweights Ivan Boesky and Michael Milken, who recently received a full pardon by Donald Trump.

The limited series will be produced by Fudge under the New Slate Ventures banner and Alexandra Milchan under her EMJAG Productions banner.

Stewart is no stranger to Wall Street scandals and shenanigans. In addition to getting an Oscar nomination for writing Wolf of Wall Street, he won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Journalism and the Gerald Loeb Award for Large Newspapers for his investigative reporting on the stock market crash of 1987 and insider trading on Wall Street.

Fudge, Allen and White launched New Slate Ventures to support diverse and innovative voices across film and television. Their slate include Radha Blank’s The 40-Year-Old Version produced by Lena Waithe. The pic premiered earlier this year at Sundance and was sold to Netflix. Next up is Lee Daniels’ The United States Vs. Billie Holiday starring Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, and Garrett Hedlund as well as Kevin Willmott’s The 24th which will bow at SXSW this month.