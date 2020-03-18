New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival Postponed Until Fall

Trombone Shorty, center right, of Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Producers of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival said today that JazzFest will be postponed and rescheduled for later this fall.

The postponement is the first in the festival’s 51-year history, which even managed to stage an event in 2006, just months after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city.

JazzFest was set to run the weekends of April 23 through April 26 and April 30 through May 3 at the New Orleans Fair Grounds. The festival, which blends traditional and pop music, regional foods and heritage events, usually draws close to a half-million people to the city and has extended events throughout New Orleans.

The decision to postpone comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide advisory warning against large gatherings.

JazzFest joins Coachella and the Rolling Stones tour among the major events sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.