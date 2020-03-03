New Hollywood Podcast’s 100th Episode: Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani Talk ‘Little America’, Finding Their Funny, ‘The Eternals’ And Bollywood Dancing

It’s the 100th episode of the New Hollywood Podcast and we are happy to celebrate it with Little America‘s writer-producers Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani!

After The Big Sick premiered in 2017 during Sundance, Gordon and Nanjiani stars started to shine brighter. The film, which was based on their real-life romance, was co-written by the couple, was directed by Michael Showalter and earned Gordon and Nanjiani an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Prior to telling such a personal story, the two have made a name for themselves in the comedy space — and now they are getting shine with their new AppleTV series Little America based on a collection of true immigrant stories in Epic Magazine.

Gordon has written for The Carmichael Show and Crashing but notably co-created the live L.A. comedy show The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail which was later adapted for TV on Comedy Central. Last year it was announced that Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland teamed with Gordon for a yet-to-be-titled multi-camera comedy which has been nabbed by ABC with a put pilot commitment. Nanjiani was known for his stand-up before starring in TNT’s Franklin & Bash, HBO’s Silicon Valley, Portlandia as well as Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone. On the feature side, he starred alongside Dave Bautista in Stuber and stars in the forthcoming rom-com The Lovebirds with Issa Rae and in the highly anticipated Marvel Studios comic book pic The Eternals.

Gordon and Nanjiani stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast to talk about the journey and importance of telling immigrant narratives with Little America. We also talked about irrational fears, Lyft and Uber ettiquette, whether or not The Meltdown would return and, of course, we couldn’t resist grilling Nanjiani about The Eternals — which eventually led to Gordon talking about his Bollywood dance skills. Listen to the episode below.