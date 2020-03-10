New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Gentefied’s Marvin Lemus And Linda Yvette Chávez Talk Latinx Representation And How Netflix Series Reflects Their Own Lives

The journey for Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez‘s Netflix series Gentefied started off as a web series that premiered at Sundance in 2017 that never saw its time on the Internet — at least as a web series it didn’t. Instead, it premiered on the streaming giant as a full-blown series putting a spotlight on the Latinx community and, as the title suggests, the hot topic of gentrification.

The series, which is executive produced by America Ferrera and has Monica Macer (Queen Sugar, Nashville) as showrunner, is drenched in Latinx identity as it features brown love, intersectionality, the importance of community and the nuanced arguments that come with the topic of gentrification as well as displaced communities.

Gentefied follows three cousins, Erik (J.J. Soria), Ana (Karrie Martin) and Chris (Carlos Santos) as they try to save their grandfather, Pop’s (Joaquín Cosío) Boyle Heights taco shop as the Los Angeles landscape changes — for the good and the bad — with the time. Lemus and Chavez stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to discuss their definition of gentrification, how the show reflects their own lives as first-gen Mexican Americans, the importance of authentic storytelling and a talent they secretly wish they had. Listen to the episode below.