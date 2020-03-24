New Hollywood Podcast: Staying Hopeful, Safe And Entertained As The Industry Changes

Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast has returned — and we’re remote! This week, we present a different kind of episode as we are getting used to a new Hollywood landscape as we navigate the pandemic.

In the comfort of our homes, hosts Dino-Ray Ramos and Amanda N’Duka along with producer David Janove talk about what we have been watching and bingeing during our quarantine. Some of us prefer to catch up on TV shows that have been in our queues such as The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere and the wildly popular Tiger King while other shows on the menu include reliable favorites such as 30 Rock.

With the current pandemic, major festivals, premieres and other industry events have been getting put on hold and we wax poetic on the things that could have been in the forthcoming months. We attempt to wrap our head around how this is going to change the industry and how we report on it as we continue to maintain hope, happiness and send out good vibes as we transition to a new kind of way to recording our podcast. It may be a new approach, but it’s the same hosts continuing the conversation about diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.

Listen to the episode below.