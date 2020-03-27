Focus Features’ Sundance Winner ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ To Hit Homes Early

Focus Features’ latest title Never Rarely Sometimes Always, will be available at home on-demand for $19.99 48-hour viewing period starting Friday, April 3.

The Eliza Hittman directed and written teenage drama, which has 99% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, faced the unfortunate circumstance of opening in New York and Los Angeles during the weekend when coronavirus jitters began to escalate in the nation, thus earning $16,2K. Now, the movie which made its world premiere at Sundance back in January, will be available for everyone to see. The pic scored the Special Jury award out of Park City, and went on to win the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie follows two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always is produced by Oscar winner Adele Romanski (Moonlight) and Sara Murphy and executive produced by Barry Jenkins’ production banner Pastel. The film was developed by BBC Films who also co-financed production alongside Tango Entertainment and Mutressa Movies. Executive producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Films, Tim Headington and Lia Buman for Tango Entertainment, Elika Portnoy and Alex Orlovsky for Mutressa Movies.