Networks Launch New Weekday News Shows On Coronavirus

ABC News and Telemundo announced special weekday coverage focused on the coronavirus.

Pandemic: What You Need to Know, anchored by Amy Robach, will air weekdays at 1 pm temporarily in place of GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke on ABC and at 4 pm ET on ABC News Live. Robach, starting Wednesday, will address the widespread issues caused by the global pandemic and offer solutions from those adjusting to a new way of life. ABC News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will weigh in with health and safety guidelines. The show begins Wednesday.

Noticias Telemundo will air Coronavirus: Un Pais en Alerta (Coronavirus: A Nation On Alert), new national weekday newscast starting today at 11:35 pm ET. Hosted by Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro, the program will focus on the latest developments regarding the coronavirus and its impact on the Latino community.

ABC’s special program will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their kids at home about the crisis, mental health, conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs, good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other and debunk myths and misinformation spreading online.

“Pandemic: What You Need to Know” is produced by ABC News Live, the network’s streaming news network. Katie den Daas is Executive Producer for ABC News Live special event coverage, and Cat McKenzie is Senior Producer. Justin Dial is Senior Executive Producer for ABC News Live.

Telemundo said its new late-night newscast reaffirms its “ongoing commitment to provide the Latino audience with the most comprehensive, credible information they need to make decisions every day.”

“We want to help our community understand the effects of this emergency and rather than live in fear, be empowered to make informed decisions about their health,” said Luis Fernandez, president of Noticias Telemundo.

Telemundo said its Telemundo Deportes’ Titulares y Más, a popular sports studio show hosted by Ana Jurka and Karim Mendiburu, will now air in its new time slot at midnight during the week.