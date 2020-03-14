Netflix Film ‘Red Notice’ Temporarily Halts Production Over Coronavirus

Netflix’s Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds has temporarily halted production amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson shared the news Saturday on Instagram in a video from the set, as he spoke to members of the crew.

“I really appreciate all your hard work and your patience during this time, but my number one goal for your guys, and its our number one goal too, is that we’re going to get everyone home to their families,” he said. “This is the kind of stuff that can wait, the most important thing is to take care of our families.”

The actor and producer said production will halt for at least two weeks starting Monday.

The film had been shooting overseas since February, but recently moved the production to Atlanta.

Deadline exclusively reported last year that Netflix greenlighted the pic from writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. The globetrotting action heist thriller was initially at Universal before moving to the streaming giant.

Red Notice is produced by Beau Flynn through his FlynnPictureCo., Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Production banner, and Thurber. Scott Sheldon is executive producer. FlynnPictureCo. and Seven Bucks most recently teamed on Rampage and Skyscraper.