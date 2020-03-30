‘Locke And Key’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Netflix’s adaptation of the comic book series Locke and Key has been renewed for a second season.

The news of the renewal comes after the series debut in February and the sophomore season was confirmed via social media. The new season will see the stakes grow higher for the Locke siblings as they embrace their role as the new Keepers of the Keys.

“We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke and Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators,” said executive producers and co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill. “We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.”

Quote from Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series at Netflix added: “Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke and Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn. We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two.”

Related Story Coping With COVID-19 Crisis: How 'The Witcher' Casting Director Turned Vanishing Work Into A Positive

The coming-of-age supernatural drama follows the Locke siblings after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The three siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

The first season of Locke and Key starred Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck.

Cuse and Averill serve as executive producers alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Lindsey Springer, and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.