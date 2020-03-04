UTA Signs Alba Baptista, Star Of Netflix’s Upcoming Fantasy Series ‘Warrior Nun’

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, who has the lead role in upcoming Netflix fantasy series Warrior Nun.

Lisbon-born Baptista most recently starred in Marco Pontecorvo’s upcoming feature Fatima opposite Harvey Keitel, as well as Gonçalo Waddington’s drama Patrick, which was in competition at San Sebastián.

In Simon Barry’s (Ghost Wars) Warrior Nun, which is inspired by Manga novels, she will play a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Additionally, Baptista has appeared in Edgar Pêra’s film Caminhos Magnétyko, Hugo Diogo’s Imagens Proibidas and had a recurring role in Portuguese telenovela Jogo Duplo.

She continues to be represented by Elite Lisbon in Portugal and Subtitle Talent in the UK.